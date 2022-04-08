Viktoriya Shpigelman

Assistant General Counsel, SC & Litigation/Bankruptcy

W.R. Grace & Co.

Viktoriya Shpigelman joined the firm at a time she calls “an exciting and challenging time” at WR. Grace & Co.

She provided support through Standard Industries’ acquisition of Grace and Grace’s conversion into a privately owned company. She started in 2019 at the specialty chemical and materials company headquartered in Columbia as a senior corporate counsel, moving up to assistant general counsel in October 2021.

“I have taken an active role in maintaining stability and seamless provision of professional services for the business,” Shpigelman said.

She also took responsibility over Grace’s legal department’s initiative to streamline legal service providers used for Grace’s commercial and intellectual property matters. The company recognized her efforts in January 2022.

“Whether she is interviewing potential candidates, managing outside counsel, or briefing executive leadership, Viktoriya is tireless and unflappable,” said Cherée Johnson, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of W.R. Grace & Co.

Christopher Borello, a partner at Venable LLP, who has worked with Shpigelman as an outside counsel and secondee for W.R. Grace., said they have worked together on offensive and defensive IP litigation.

“She understands her client’s business and commercial objectives, effectively communicating them to outside counsel. She sets and manages expectations of her in-house clients, explaining the litigation process early in understandable terms,” Borello said.

During the pandemic, Shpigelman said the way she conceptualized her role in the community and legal community has changed. With more challenges from social distancing and virtual schooling, she has gotten creative and gives back in more informal, personal ways like mentoring colleagues and supporting her son as he prepares for his bar mitzvah. She is a former Board of Directors member of the Downtown Sailing Center and mentor for the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, where she earned her law degree. Prior to Grace, she was an associate at Venable LLP.

