John B. Chessare | GBMC Healthcare

John B. Chessare, MD, MPH, president and CEO of the GBMC HealthCare System, was presented with the 2022 Harry S. Hertz Leadership Award from the Baldrige Foundation.

The Baldrige Foundation supports organizational performance excellence in the United States and throughout the world. Awarded annually by the Baldrige Foundation, the Hertz Award recognizes outstanding leaders that have inspired, encouraged, challenged, and empowered others to achieve performance excellence. This accolade is one of four categories in the Baldrige Foundation Leadership Awards.

The Baldrige Foundation considers nominees from across the nation for this prestigious award. The nominees’ leadership and achievements are thoroughly deliberated, including how they lead their organizations and encourage their teams to achieve high performance. Their accomplishments in becoming counselors for excellence throughout the Baldrige community are also assessed.

The Baldrige Foundation created the Harry S. Hertz leadership award in 2013. It was named after Harry Hertz, the first winner, because he personified the Baldrige Core Values and Leadership Behaviors: visionary leadership, customer-focused excellence, valuing people, organizational learning and agility, managing for innovation, management by fact, societal responsibility, ethics and transparency, delivering value and results and a systems perspective.