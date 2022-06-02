Devaney & Associates recognized at 2022 MX Awards

Devaney & Associates, an advertising, marketing and public relations agency, won runner-up Campaign of the Year at the American Marketing Association Baltimore Chapter’s annual MX Awards.

The statewide competition celebrated local organizations that demonstrate outstanding creativity, implementation and results in its marketing campaigns.

The agency won for the “Good Fit” Campaign, which was commissioned by the Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Greater Baltimore The JCC of Greater Baltimore is a nonprofit community center offering a variety of arts, early childhood, health, and family programs for both Jewish and non-Jewish residents across two locations, Park Heights and Owings Mills. The heart of The JCC is its sports and wellness programming, known as “The J”, which includes state-of-the-art fitness centers, aquatics, group fitness classes, athletic courts and more.