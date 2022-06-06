Senior living community to begin construction in Baltimore County mixed-use development

Construction is expected to begin this month on a nearly $80 million senior living community that will be part of the 113-acre master planned mixed-use development Villages of White Marsh.

Called Monarch White Marsh and offering the continuum of care on a rental basis, the highly-amenitized community in Baltimore County will be connected to a 20-acre park via a walking bridge providing access to 40 acres of open space and walking trails.

Expected to open in late 2023 at 8110 Perry Hall Blvd., the property is being developed and will be managed by White Marsh-based Monarch Communities.

The four-story Monarch White Marsh will provide 188 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments. The community’s amenities and services are tailored to the newest generation of older adults and their families. They include concierge service, resident-response wearable technology, culinary options from gourmet restaurants to a pub, café and juice bar, an outdoor dining area, a pet-friendly environment with available pet services, a bocce court and labyrinth, raised garden beds and more.

A pedestrian-friendly plaza in front of the community is designed to host a wide variety of events. Walking paths on the grounds will connect to an adjacent park, while access to prime retail such as a Giant Food grocery store and the shops of the Avenue at White Marsh Mall is only a half-mile away. Residents will benefit from the best of both worlds: a tranquil residential environment in a park-like setting with close proximity to retail and entertainment.

Monarch White Marsh is designed in accordance with guidelines from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), which focuses on enhancing people’s health and well-being through building design, construction and operations. WELL is a performance-based certification system based on categories of building performance that include air, water, light, nourishment, fitness, comfort and mind.