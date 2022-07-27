Eric Reading | Abt Associates

Abt Associates’ Eric Reading was appointed the company’s first chief climate officer.

In this new role, Reading will spearhead the development and implementation of Abt’s global climate, environment, and energy strategy, as well as leading the corporate sustainability program.

He joined Abt in 2020 as senior vice president of our largest business unit, focused on U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) programs. In that capacity, he led more than 1,600 staff in 45 countries and expanded our portfolio of programs in energy, climate finance, health, resilience and agriculture, including overseeing programs which mobilized more than $8 billion of private investment in clean energy.

Before Abt, Reading was the executive vice president for Chemonics International. He oversaw all aspects of global development business with USAID and the Department for International Development (now the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) and led digital transformation He previously led field programs in water, energy, natural resources, and governance.