Jennifer Power | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2022

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has announced the selection of Jennifer Power as vice president of capital markets.

In this role, Power will oversee CRC’s financing activities including all refinance and acquisition activities and corporate and investment fund-level credit facilities. Jennifer will serve as the primary representative for all of CRC’s lending relationships.

Power spent the past 19 years working with KeyBank Real Estate Capital in Atlanta, GA within the bank’s Institutional Real Estate Group. She will continue to reside in Atlanta, where she will join other CRC team members based in the region.

