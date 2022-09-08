Distributor signs largest lease with PG County business park

Manekin LLC, one of the region’s leading real estate development firms, and Turnbridge Equities, a privately-held, full-service real estate investment, development, and SEC-registered investment advisory firm, have completed a 358,400-square-foot lease with Ferguson Enterprises at National Capital Business Park in Upper Marlboro.

Ferguson is one of North America’s leading value-added distributors across residential, non-residential, new construction and repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) end markets. Ferguson’s site will incorporate a 358,400 square foot modern 36-foot clear height warehouse distribution facility, approximately 260 parking spaces, 56 truck docks, four drive-in doors, and 80 trailer parking spaces, as well as three acres of outdoor storage space.

This longterm leased property will serve as one of Ferguson’s market distribution centers, a facility designed to provide its stores and customers within the Washington metro market same day or next day product deliveries within a 100-mile radius.

Situated on 442 acres at Route 301 on Queens Court, National Capital Business Park will contain up to 13 modern industrial facilities accommodating warehouse, distribution, light manufacturing, or cold storage uses. The buildings are designed to meet the latest logistics and “last mile” distribution standards with higher clear ceiling heights, advanced fire suppression, generous employee parking, expanded truck courts, and numerous trailer drop. All the buildings at National Capital Business Park are designed with solar panels on their rooftops, which will generate approximately 11.3 MW of electricity, enough to power over 1,100 homes with clean energy. National Capital Business Park will also include the development of an adjacent 20-acre multi-purpose park for the community and the on-site preservation of nearly 200 acres of stream valley and forest.

National Capital Business Park provides businesses with access to the third largest and most affluent combined statistical area in the United States with approximately 10 million residents, a major seaport, the distribution corridors of Interstates 95, 70, 83, Routes 50/301 and Interstate 81, as well as adjacency to the Capital Beltway (I-95/I-495). Adjacent National Capital Business Park corporate neighbors include distribution centers for Amazon, Target, FedEx, and Nordstrom.

Construction of National Capital Business Park is currently underway with an estimated delivery date of the first buildings in mid-2023. Only four buildings consisting of approximately 1 million square feet remain available in Phase I of the project. Once completed, National Capital Business Park will bring major improvements to Route 301, increased tax revenue, and the creation of approximately 5,000 jobs.