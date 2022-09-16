Md. adds 5,500 jobs in August, but unemployment rate climbs

Maryland added 5,500 jobs in August despite an unemployment rate that jumped to 4.3%, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

An additional 13,400 individuals, many of whom left the labor force during the pandemic, began looking for work again. The rise in individuals looking for work resulted in an increased unemployment rate—individuals are only considered unemployed if they do not have a job and are actively looking for work.

Compared with August 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 72,400, an over-the-year increase of 2.7%.

The manufacturing sector continues to trend upward with full jobs recovery as of August. This sector now employs more workers than before the pandemic.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 3,200 jobs. trade, warehousing and utilities added 1,900), retail trade jobs climbed by 900 and wholesale trade sub-sectors jumped by 400 jobs.

Other sectors that experienced growth include professional and business services (1,700); manufacturing (900); education and health services other services (800); financial activities (800); information (500); and other services (200). Total jobs in the mining logging and construction sector remained the same.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 100 jobs.

July’s preliminary jobs estimates were revised upward by 2,000 jobs, from a gain of 12,000 jobs to a gain of 14,000 jobs. Since January 2022, Maryland has gained 51,900 jobs.