Cordish’s Live Casino cleans up in annual ‘Best of Gaming’ awards

The Cordish Companies’ Live Casino & Hotel Maryland earned the highest recognition across all major categories in the Best of Gaming 2022 Awards, a competition determined by readers of Casino Player Magazine, a national gaming industry publication.

Live Casino dominated the Maryland casino category, claiming 17 first-place prizes, including Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Hotel, Best Rooms, Best Casino, Best Players Club, Best Comps, Best Promotions, Best Table Games, Best High Limit Room, Best Poker Room, Best Poker Tournaments, Best Non-Smoking Casino, Best Reel Slots, Best Live Poker, Best Craps, Best Betting Options and Friendliest Sportsbook.

In addition, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland also earned second place in the following categories: Best Hotel Lobby, Best Hotel Staff, Best Suites, Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation At, Best VIP Services, Best Hosts, Best Dealers, Best Video Slots, Best Overall Sportsbook, Best Prop Bets, and Best Sportsbook Promotions. The property also earned third place for Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest, Best Carnival Games and Best Roulette.

The magazine’s annual “Best of Gaming” Awards encourages readers to vote for their favorite gaming features and amenities at casinos around the country. Since opening in 2012, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland has consistently taken the lead for most major categories.