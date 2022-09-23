Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures founder a finalist for Stevie Awards

Gina Merritt, founder of Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, was named a Finalist in the Social Change Maker of the Year – Race category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Merritt was nominated for her work as founder of Project Community Capital (PCC), helping people of color who live in low-income, overlooked communities access job opportunities and eliminate barriers to employment.

PCC is a social capital platform that connects people in low-income communities with jobs ensuring that subcontractors who have socio-economic goals from state and federal funding can meet their requirements by connecting them with individuals who are “Ready-To-Work.”

In the past year, PCC has interviewed 350 local residents and placed 90 in construction jobs and boasts a 98% retention rate which is key to keeping developers and contractors as a partner of PCC – they can hire reliable employees through PCC.

Gold, silver, and bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event Nov. 11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S. and globally are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

This year’s Stevie Awards for Women in Business event will be complemented by the fifth edition of the Women|Future Conference, a three-day educational and networking conference that will be presented virtually Nov. 8-10.