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Engineering firm relocating HQ, employees to Hunt Valley

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Engineering firm relocating HQ, employees to Hunt Valley

6 North Park-KCI Technologies

An aerial view of 6 North Park Drive in Hunt Valley. (St. John Properties Inc.)

Engineering firm relocating HQ, employees to Hunt Valley

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KCI Technologies Inc., a professional services firm based in northern , plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Sparks to ‘s North Park business community, Baltimore-area firm Inc. announced Tuesday.

After signing a lease with St. John Properties for 53,344 square feet of space, KCI is expected to occupy 2 1/2 floors at 6 North Park Drive, according to a release. Roughly 300 KCI employees are expected to make the move from Sparks to the new Hunt Valley headquarters location in the second quarter of 2027, according to a release. 

An a 100% employee-owned , consulting and construction firm serving clients in the U.S. and globally, KCI supports all aspects of mobility, land development, preservation and infrastructure, and operates nearly 70 regional offices across 20 states and Washington, D.C. 

“Our real estate search focused on the northern Baltimore County area because we wanted to minimize disruption to our loyal workforce and are extremely familiar and comfortable with the business environment along the I-83 corridor,” KCI Energy Sector President Scott Riddle said according to a release.

“The business community’s amenities, led by walkable restaurants and shops, immediate access to many other dining options, and the landlord’s plans for the business park were the initial draws. The expansive footprint and open space design of 6 North Park Drive will allow us to execute a layout that emphasizes collaboration and communication.

“We have worked extensively with St. John Properties, they are a proven commodity, and were willing to build multiple elements into the park that we were looking for.”

The company’s headquarters were located at 10 North Park Drive for nearly 20 years beginning in the 1990s. 

North Park, which was acquired by St. John Properties last summer, features on-site amenities including a conference center, fitness center, walking trails and a full-service cafe. The business community sits near retail and dining options, including the adjacent Hunt Valley Towne Centre. The development spans 25 acres.

In addition, a $2 million property improvement program is underway at the North Park business development. 

Tags: relocation, Real Estate, hunt valley, engineering, Baltimore County, St. John Properties

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Tags: Baltimore County, relocation, St. John Properties, engineering, Real Estate, hunt valley

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