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Ravens, Under Armour announce 10-year partnership extension

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Ravens, Under Armour announce 10-year partnership extension

Under Armour Performance Center logo on podium at Under Armour Performance Center. (Lexi Thompson/Imagn Images)

Under Armour Performance Center logo on podium at Under Armour Performance Center. (Lexi Thompson/Imagn Images)

Ravens, Under Armour announce 10-year partnership extension

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The Ravens and have agreed to a 10-year extension of their longstanding , expanding a relationship between two of Baltimore‘s most recognizable brands.

The agreement will introduce exclusive merchandise, enhanced hospitality offerings at and continued investments in the Under Armour Performance Center and regional youth football programs.

Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz said the extension reflects the organizations’ shared Baltimore roots and commitment to creating new experiences for fans and opportunities for young athletes.

Ravens x Under Armour collection launches Aug. 28

The Ravens x Under Armour collection will debut Friday when Baltimore hosts the Washington Commanders in its preseason finale. The merchandise will be sold exclusively at the Flock Shop inside M&T Bank Stadium. Four product releases are planned throughout the season. The collection will feature men’s and women’s apparel, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and seasonal items.

Under Armour will also receive naming rights to The Landing, the stadium’s new elevated pregame hospitality area. Packages for the Under Armour Landing include a ticket in The Perch and more than two hours of all-inclusive food and beverages.

The space will open to all ticketed fans after kickoff. The company will retain naming rights to Baltimore‘s headquarters in . Previous Under Armour Performance Center investments have included renovations to player, wellness and recovery areas, along with sustainability improvements.

The partnership will continue supporting youth football grants, high school equipment and uniform donations, 7-on-7 camps and tournaments, and the “Play Like a Raven” Clinic.

The extension also builds upon Maryland’s decision to recognize girls flag football as a varsity high school sport beginning in 2026. Under Armour and the Ravens intend to use the next decade to continue growing participation while expanding the partnership beyond merchandise and stadium branding.

Reporting by Glenn Erby, Ravens Wire (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Tags: owings mills, Baltimore County, M&T Bank Stadium, partnership, Baltimore Ravens, Under Armour

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Tags: Baltimore County, Under Armour, owings mills, Baltimore Ravens, partnership, M&T Bank Stadium

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