Michael Blaylock | Dissen & Juhn

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2022

Michael Blaylock joined the staff at Dissen & Juhn Company as a project engineer.

Blaylock has more than a decade of experience as an engineer within the structural, construction, and energy industries as well as HVAC engineering on both marine and land-based facilities across five continents.

His most recent positions include owner/project manager at Blaylock Energy Services, Baltimore, MD, project manager/structural and HVAC technical lead at Honeywell, Magenta, Italy, and project manager and structural engineer at Total Plant Management Group in Houston. He earned a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering and a certificate of leadership study & development from Texas A&M University.

Blaylock is an active member of the Marine Technology Society (MTS) and the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME).

When he isn’t busy working at Dissen & Juhn Company, Blaylock enjoys camping and exploring the outdoors with his wife, Dr. Heather Goux, and his sons Hunter, 7 years old, and Findley, three months.

 

