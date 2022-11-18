Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Betfred opens Md.’s latest sportsbook in Frederick

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2022

The Betfred Sportsbook at Long Shot’s in Frederick has successfully completed its controlled demonstration with the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency and officially opened its doors for the betting public on Friday.

All proceeds from the four-day demonstration procedure have been donated to The Community Foundation of Frederick County.

The initial sportsbook, which is just across from Long Shot’s, which specializes in off-track betting, will be in a temporary location while the permanent sportsbook is under construction. A permanent 6,000-square-foot sportsbook with a video wall and theater-style and lounge seating will open in spring 2023.

In addition to the retail sportsbook, Betfred and Long Shot’s also recently secured online betting licenses and will be launching an online betting product in early 2023 pending regulatory approval.

