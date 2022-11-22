Md. Port Administration receives $150K grant for coastal resiliency assessment

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) has been awarded a $150,000 Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) grant under its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program.

The grant will help the MPA develop a thorough flood and storm vulnerability assessment and improve overall coastal resiliencies at the six, state-owned, public marine terminals of Maryland’s Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

The study will also include the World Trade Center Baltimore which houses the MPA’s executive offices as well as adjacent communities to the public terminals in Baltimore city and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties.

The study will include detailed and full reviews of all buildings and structures on the public terminals, piers, berths and cranes, roadways and rail , storm drains and stormwater infrastructure;

Wastewater and waste management infrastructure, telecommunications, electrical, lighting and security systems.

The total cost of the assessment is $200,000, with the MDOT MPA contributing $50,000. Study results will assist funding opportunities for a detailed engineering phase for any specific mitigation options identified and needed.

In 2020, the MPA received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program to better protect the Dundalk Marine Terminal against severe weather events as well as future sea level rising and climate change forecasts.