B. Elias Snyder | UMSON

The University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) named B. Elias Snyder, MS, FNP-C, ACHPN, clinical instructor, as director of the Office of Global Health.

A unit within the Department of Partnerships, Professional Education and Practice, the office works to build nursing capacity, strengthen health systems, and improve global health equity by facilitating global health initiatives among the UMSON community and with international collaborators in education, research, and practice. UMSON is the only University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) school with such an office.

Globally, he plans to work to strengthen existing partnerships and form new, mutually beneficial collaborations rooted in health equity and deep relationships, by sharing the school’s resources and expertise while welcoming innovative ideas from global partners. This includes recognizing UMSON’s responsibility, as a member of the global nursing community, to support nurses around the world.

At UMSON, he aims to improve access to global health courses, offer more international opportunities, and strengthen support for global communities at home.

In addition to his role as director, Snyder will, along with other Office of Global Health faculty, teach global health courses for graduate and undergraduate students. He also plans to facilitate trips for students enrolled in the international field experience courses.

Since 2017, Snyder has practiced in palliative care and hospice nursing in a variety of settings and returns to Tanzania annually to continue his work. He is completing a doctoral program at the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco. His doctoral work focuses on end-of-life practices and perspectives around the world through a lens of neuro-decolonization in an effort to decolonize end-of-life care.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from George Mason University in Virginia and a master’s degree from UMSON. Snyder also holds certification as an Advanced Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse.