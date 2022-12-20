United Way of Central Md. to launch Workforce Leadership Academy

United Way of Central Maryland announced it will be sponsoring the Baltimore Workforce Leadership Academy, a program designed to support leaders in workforce development committed to the advancement of the local workforce ecosystem.

United Way of Central Maryland was one of only eight organizations chosen nationwide to deliver an academy in partnership with the Aspen Institute.

The Baltimore Workforce Leadership Academy brings leaders – recognized as fellows of the academy – from across the local workforce ecosystem together for a yearlong series of retreats, workshops, and action learning projects. Fellows work with leading practitioners throughout the country as they deepen networks; strengthen systems leadership skills; apply race, equity, and systems change frameworks to their work; and increase understanding of effective strategies and programs. Alumni of the Academy become part of the Aspen Institute’s Economic Opportunity Fellows Network, joining Fellows from fourteen previous Academies in eleven cities in the US and Canada.

Fellows will be selected in a competitive application process. United Way and its partners encourage senior-level managers from across the workforce ecosystem of nonprofit organizations, business associations, union-based training efforts, public agencies, and community colleges who have the authority to implement changes to apply. Applications are available online here. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 18. Interested applicants can learn more about the academy on an informational webinar to be held Jan. 4. Webinar registration can be found here.