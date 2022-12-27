GEDCO marks return to Govans with homecoming celebration

More than 200 friends and supporters of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation (GEDCO) gathered Nov. 10 at Accelerator Space in Baltimore to recognize the organization’s accomplishments and its upcoming move back to the neighborhood where it was founded 31 years ago.
The 2022 Thanksgiving Tribute and Homecoming Celebration also honored individuals and organizations who have had an impact on GEDCO’s work providing safe and affordable housing with supportive services and emergency financial services to more than 5,500 underserved Baltimore City community members each year. Honored were Andrea Garris Jackson (Jack Sharp Award); Rachael Neill (Vision Award); Servants 4 Seniors (Compassion Award); Fulton Bank (Leadership Award); and Johns Hopkins University Nursing Students (Spirit Award).
Eventgoers were treated to a silent auction, heavy hors d’oervres and an open bar and mingling with others making a difference in the community.
The lead sponsors of the event were Fulton Bank, PNC Bank and M&T Bank. More than 30 event and program sponsors contributed more than $85,000 to support GEDCO’s programs and services.
The annual event also included a celebration of GEDCO’s return to Govans, where GEDCO will move its office and CARES program, including the food pantry, to a renovated building on Woodbourne Avenue by the end of the year.
GEDCO CEO Nichole Doye Battle, left, spends time with Andrea Jackson, a GEDCO honored volunteer and former board member. (Photo courtesy of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation)
From left, Vincent DeMarco; president of Maryland Healthcare for All; Gia Grier-McGinnis; director for Loyola’s Center for Community, Service and Justice; Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway; Nichole Doye Battle; GEDCO CEO; and Franklin McNeil Jr; vice president of Community Development Group of PNC Bank, enjoy their time at the 2022 Thanksgiving Tribute and Homecoming Celebration. (Photo courtesy of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation)
From left, Homewood Friends Meeting Church colleagues Dru Schmidt Perkins, Michael Terrin, Sarah Bur and Gary Gillespie attended the the 2022 Thanksgiving Tribute and Homecoming Celebration. (Photo courtesy of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation)
GEDCO supporters Kerry Meren, left, and Paul Freedman, center, get a photo with Nichole Doye Battle, GEDCO’s CEO. (Photo courtesy of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation)
Guests at GEDCO’s 2022 Thanksgiving Tribute and Homecoming Celebration listen to one of the event’s speakers during the awards presentations. (Photo courtesy of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation)
Chris McCullough, left, GEDCO board president and ministry coordinator at the St. Ignatius Catholic Community, spends time with Larry Moscow, a GEDCO board member and partner at Malansky + Partners. (Photo courtesy of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation)