GEDCO marks return to Govans with homecoming celebration

More than 200 friends and supporters of Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation (GEDCO) gathered Nov. 10 at Accelerator Space in Baltimore to recognize the organization’s accomplishments and its upcoming move back to the neighborhood where it was founded 31 years ago.

The 2022 Thanksgiving Tribute and Homecoming Celebration also honored individuals and organizations who have had an impact on GEDCO’s work providing safe and affordable housing with supportive services and emergency financial services to more than 5,500 underserved Baltimore City community members each year. Honored were Andrea Garris Jackson (Jack Sharp Award); Rachael Neill (Vision Award); Servants 4 Seniors (Compassion Award); Fulton Bank (Leadership Award); and Johns Hopkins University Nursing Students (Spirit Award).

Eventgoers were treated to a silent auction, heavy hors d’oervres and an open bar and mingling with others making a difference in the community.

The lead sponsors of the event were Fulton Bank, PNC Bank and M&T Bank. More than 30 event and program sponsors contributed more than $85,000 to support GEDCO’s programs and services.

The annual event also included a celebration of GEDCO’s return to Govans, where GEDCO will move its office and CARES program, including the food pantry, to a renovated building on Woodbourne Avenue by the end of the year.

