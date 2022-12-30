David K. Wilson

President, Morgan State University

David K. Wilson has spent 12 years as the president of Morgan State University and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education administration.

During Wilson’s time at the university, Morgan State has seen the highest graduation rates in the university’s history and an above 70% second-year retention rate, as well as an elevation in research status from R3 to R2, which signifies a doctoral university of high research activity.

Who have been the biggest mentors in your career?

The late Dr. George Ayers was such a tremendous influence on how I thought about my career after turning 40 years old. He is the single reason I came to Morgan. I had no intention of coming here. I was happy as a lark in my chancellorship within the University of Wisconsin system, where I led one-half of that 26-campus system. Dr. Ayers convinced me that my greater calling was in Baltimore at this special place called Morgan. He was like a father to me and I do miss his sage advice.

What are your hopes for the state or your community this year?

I am all about unity, progress and elevation. My hope is that our city of Baltimore will position itself as an innovation hub, thus elevating to become one of the top places in America to live, be educated and endure a fulfilling and prosperous life. I hope our city becomes a model for the future of America. I also hope our state, with incoming Governor Moore, will continue to be one of unity.