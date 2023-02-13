BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants Program accepting applications

Small businesses located within BGE’s service area can now apply for a BGE Energizing Small Business Grant of $20,000 through March 24, 2023.

Since the program’s inception in 2021, BGE has awarded a total of $8 million in grants to nearly 400 small businesses.

BGE has partnered with Hello Alice, a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, and the Global Entrepreneurship Network to provide the grants. All applicants gain access to Hello Alice’s full suite of small business tools and resources. Eligible businesses may receive grants of $20,000 each.

Interested business owners can apply at bge.helloalice.com. For technical assistance while completing the applications, contact [email protected].

Applicants must meet all of the following eligibility requirements to be considered for a BGE Energizing Small Business Grant, which include for-profit business located within BGE’s service area, existing BGE electric and/or gas customer with positive BGE credit history, In good standing (or on the way to) with the State of Maryland, a maximum of 25 employees (full-time, part-time, contractors), maximum annual gross revenue of $7 million and demonstrated need of funding to support business and serve customers.