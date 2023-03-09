Baltimore Data Academy training program launches

Baltimore Brandon M. Scott and Chief Data Officer Justin Elszasz on Thursday launched the Baltimore Data Academy, a new online data training program open to all city employees developed in partnership with the Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence at Johns Hopkins University.

The Scott administration has placed an emphasis on using data throughout city government to deliver services more equitably and efficiently. In December 2021, Scott committed the city to investing in its workforce and growing a more customer-centered culture by creating a new data training program for its employees in the Mayor’s Action Plan.

Baltimore Data Academy represents an investment in the city workforce that will increase data literacy and skills throughout the organization. The first two courses available are “Fundamentals of Data Literacy,” which introduces staff to basic data concepts, and “Interpreting Data with Greater Accuracy and Insight,” which will aid employees in interpreting and communicating with data.

In the first two weeks of the program, more than 100 employees registered for one of the courses and more than 30 courses were completed.