Luminis Health AAMC named one of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) was named one of the best hospitals in the United States on Newsweek’s annual World’s Best Hospital List.

The list recognized 414 hospitals nationwide for consistently attracting the best people and providing exceptional health care for patients.

Newsweek collaborated with Statista Inc. to rank leading hospitals, based on three data sources: medical experts, patient experience and questionnaires and medical key performance indicators, including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.