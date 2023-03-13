Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Luminis Health AAMC named one of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2023

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) was named one of the best hospitals in the United States on Newsweek’s annual World’s Best Hospital List.

The list recognized 414 hospitals nationwide for consistently attracting the best people and providing exceptional health care for patients.

Newsweek collaborated with Statista Inc. to rank leading hospitals, based on three data sources: medical experts, patient experience and questionnaires and medical key performance indicators, including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

 


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo