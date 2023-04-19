BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport unveils upgraded, expanded restrooms

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has opened the first set of improved restrooms as part of a broad program to modernize and enhance restroom facilities throughout the terminal.

BWI Marshall Airport has an ongoing $55 million program that will ultimately expand and improve six sets of restrooms on Concourses B, C and D.

The new set of restrooms now open on Concourse B is nearly 4,700 total square feet. The new facilities are bright, spacious and comfortable, with full height stalls, space for stowing roller bags, solid surface materials that are easy to clean and sanitize, and improved ventilation.

The new restrooms feature innovative technology such occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled. The facilities include honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while also ensuring privacy.

A recent expansion of the airport’s Concourse A included new, modern restrooms that have become very popular with BWI Marshall Airport travelers. Those Concourse A facilities served as a design standard for the current restroom improvement program. The additional five restroom sets in the improvement program are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.