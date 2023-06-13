MedStar Health adds Luna to improve outpatient physical therapy

Daily Record Staff//June 13, 2023

Luna, a provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, and Columbia-based MedStar Health, the largest health care system in Maryland and the Washington region, Tuesday announced a partnership to improve access to, in-person outpatient physical therapy across Washington, Baltimore and northern Virginia, in collaboration with MedStar Health rehabilitation centers.

With this relationship, Luna is now the preferred outpatient in-home, in-person technology partner for MedStar Health. This partnership will provide a seamless, coordinated solution for patients that focuses on care quality, convenience, and delivery of outpatient therapy across MedStar Health’s expansive network of therapy sites and when indicated, at home.

Unlike remote or virtual care, MedStar Health’s licensed physical therapists provide one-on-one care from the convenience of the patient’s home.

As part of the partnership, clinically indicated MedStar Health patients will be matched with local therapists at the time and location of their choosing, based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat patients for the entirety of the treatment plan for in-home outpatient physical therapy. Additionally, like with Medstar Health Physical Therapy in-clinic outpatient therapy services, patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits for in-home outpatient therapy services via the Luna technology platform.

Services provided through MedStar Health Physical Therapy at Home are covered by most health insurance plans, in accordance with individual insurance benefit design.

Luna currently operates across 48 markets in 27 states and has treated almost 40,000 patients in their homes. In 2022, Luna became the fastest growing physical therapy clinic nationally with 6,183 percent growth in visits during the four consecutive years since it was founded in 2018.

According to a recent McKinsey report, up to $265 billion worth of care services, representing up to 25% of the total cost of care, is expected to shift to the home by 2025.

