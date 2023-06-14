On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

Jack Hogan//June 14, 2023

Home>Government>

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

By Jack Hogan

//June 14, 2023

Whether he’s wading into the national conversation about book banning, responding to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s comments about Baltimore or showing up on TV news shows as a spokesman for the Democratic Party, Gov. Wes Moore increasingly is creating a national profile.

As a candidate with a captivating personal story who became the first Black governor in Maryland’s history, the country’s only current Black governor and just the third ever elected, Moore already had been sought out by the networks after he won in November.

But the interview requests ramped up in recent weeks, the governor’s office acknowledged. Moore has appeared lately on several MSNBC shows, on CNN with Jake Tapper and on CNBC.

Part of his pull is the state’s proximity to Washington, D.C.

“A governor of Maryland, like Virginia, benefits from being so close to the national stage in D.C. All media cables lead to the national studios there,” said Larry Sabato, a best-selling author and national political analyst who frequently appears on news shows.

Todd Eberly, a professor of political science and public policy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, said networks may prefer having their interviewees in the studio, rather than on a video call, which plays to Moore’s advantage.

“I think the press is always on the lookout for who the next star is,” Eberly said. “Moore is absolutely one of them.”

Moore also is one of several governors who are among the 50 members of a national advisory board for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. The board members are expected to do media appearances, among other things, to promote the campaign.

RELATED: Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

Republican leaders in Maryland have been skeptical of Moore’s increased airtime and questioned whether the administration’s priorities are misaligned.

“You raise your eyebrows a little bit. Do they have Pennsylvania Avenue on their mind? Or Prince George’s County?” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, who also said “it doesn’t bother me” that Moore takes the time for the televised interviews.

“I hope in the coming next few years that the focus is on (Maryland’s) problems, not on national politics,” Buckel said.

House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy pointed to a poll from Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media Services that showed nearly 89% of people surveyed support making the possession of a stolen firearm a felony. Republican lawmakers tried unsuccessfully during the last legislative session to increase the penalties for gun theft.

More than 60% of people who participated in the poll said they oppose Moore’s plan to ban new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035, which Pippy said demonstrated the governor is “outside the mainstream of Marylanders” on electric vehicles.

“It’s clear that the governor should spend more time focusing on issues in Maryland,” said Pippy.

In a commencement speech in May at Morehouse College, a historically Black and all-male school in Atlanta, Moore officially entered the national discourse about how conservative states like Florida are banning certain books and restricting what parts of U.S. history is taught in schools.

DeSantis, a Republican running for president, began his campaign by highlighting measures that’ve made it easier for parents to challenge teachers and their curriculum, saying he’s out to dismantle “woke” culture.

“When politicians ban books and muzzle educators, they say it’s an effort to prevent discomfort and guilt. But we know that’s not true,” Moore said to Morehouse graduates. “This is not about a fear of making people feel bad, it is about a fear of people understanding their power.”

Last week, Moore went on MSNBC to share a similar sentiment and to respond to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, also a Republican running for president, who has said he doesn’t believe in systemic racism.

“His thesis is not true,” Moore said of Scott. “In the state of Maryland, we have an 8-to-1 ratio wealth gap. We don’t have an 8-to-1 ratio wealth gap because one group worked eight times harder. That’s not what happened.”

Moore has also been asked to respond to DeSantis’ comment that children are “more likely to get shot than to receive a first-class education” in cities like Baltimore and Chicago. Moore used an appearance on MSNBC to contrast bipartisan support for progressive policies that Maryland’s legislature passed with DeSantis’ feud with Disney.

“We are going to be a state that is not gonna pick fights with our largest employers and is not going to make, people who are creating jobs, make life more difficult for them,” Moore said.

During his roughly five months in office, Moore has made “quite a positive impression on the political community,” said Sabato, also the founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

“I assume a two-term governorship, then the menu would include a Cabinet post, a Senate seat, and even a presidential (or vice presidential) run,” Sabato said. “I have heard his name brought up in many political discussions — unprompted. That’s always a good sign of future promise.”

Amy Walter, the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Cook Political Report, a newsletter analyzing elections, campaigns and political trends, said she expects to see Moore “on the campaign trail in 2024 and wouldn’t be surprised to see him with a prominent role at the [Democratic National Committee] Convention next summer.”

Moore’s predecessors had presidential aspirations. Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley ran for president in 2016 after two terms and former Gov. Larry Hogan — who decided against running for president in 2024 — emerged as a prominent Republican voice for rebuffing President Donald Trump.

Asked on MSNBC whether he planned to run for higher office, Moore demurred.

“No, I’m good,” Moore said. “When I say I love what I do, I love what I do. I’m so excited about making this Maryland’s decade.”

“I’m gonna ask you this question again in a few years,” said host Jen Psaki, a former White House press secretary.

 

t

Related Content

Md. Public Service Commission to host annual conference Tuesday

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold its annual conference for utility companies to report on the[...]

June 14, 2023

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

More than 60% of Marylanders who participated in a recent poll said they oppose Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal to[...]

June 13, 2023
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of Interstate 95 as crews continue to work on the scene in Philadelphia on June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg promised to help repair Interstate 95 as quickly as possible and [...]

June 13, 2023

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

Despite Marylanders gambling less money on sports in May than in April, the state saw an increase in revenue f[...]

June 12, 2023
In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, addresses member of the audience on stage in Manchester, New Hampshire. The former chairman of the Democratic National Committee ran unsuccessfully for governor of Maryland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Biden bringing on former Md. governor candidate Tom Perez to help with implementation push

President Joe Biden has named Tom Perez, who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Maryland, to be a senior advis[...]

June 12, 2023
Michael Horowitz, left, who chairs a watchdog panel with oversight of COVID-19 spending, and David Smith, an assistant director of the Office of Investigations at the U.S. Secret Service, testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about waste and fraud in COVID-19 relief programs, at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 1, 2023. During the hearing, Horowitz told Congress that fraud is “clearly in the tens of billions of dollars” and may eventually exceed $100 billion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Great Grift: How COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted

Thieves plundered billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in [...]

June 12, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

14/6/2023

Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in[...]

14/6/2023

Md. crane operator who suffered on-the-job head injury wins $8M verdict

14/6/2023

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

13/6/2023

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling [...]

13/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a federal women’s prison camp on May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. Holmes will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Theranos founder Holmes objects to $250 monthly restitution

14/6/2023
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim against Trump seeking $10M

14/6/2023

Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6M in suit over firing after arrests of 2 Black[...]

14/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Despite serious legal threat, Trump turns day in court into a campaign event

14/6/2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Google should break up digital ad business, European regulators say

14/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT