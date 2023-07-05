Baltimore Peninsula names Cushman & Wakefield exclusive leasing agent  

Cushman & Wakefield’s Courtenay Jenkins, Rich Thomas, Matt Melnick and Linn Worthington will be leading the marketing efforts for the 440,000 square feet of office space within Baltimore Peninsula, the 235-acre mixed-use development. (File photo)

The Baltimore Peninsula development team, led by MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners with investments from Sagamore Ventures and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Urban Investment Group, Wednesday announced that real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has been retained as its exclusive office leasing agent.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Courtenay Jenkins, Rich Thomas, Matt Melnick and Linn Worthington will be leading the marketing efforts for the 440,000 square feet of office space within the 235-acre mixed-use development.

In January, CFG Bank signed a long-term lease for three floors, totaling 97,000 square feet of office space, in 2455 House St. in Baltimore Peninsula. The property will serve as the headquarters for CFG Bank, as well as Capital Funding Group and the Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center Inc. In September, architecture and interior design firm H. Chambers Company signed a long-term lease for 9,000 square feet of office space at Rye Street Market.

The announcement comes as Baltimore Peninsula nears completion of the first phase of vertical construction, with more than 1.1 million square feet of new office, retail, and mixed-income residential planned. It also follows the launch of residential leasing in April at 250 Mission and Rye House, which comprises a total of 416 residences with 20% including affordable housing.