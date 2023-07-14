Daily Record Staff//July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023
//July 14, 2023
Supporters had forecast that Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf would spur economic growth. Ten years later,[...]
July 13, 2023
Leaders of a Hollywood actors union voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six dec[...]
July 12, 2023
A second round of grants is part of Maryland’s push to ensure the recreational cannabis industry creates opp[...]
July 12, 2023
Three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on taxpayers to Meta, a gro[...]
July 12, 2023
After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more [...]
July 12, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland news.
Angelos, Moore say Camden Yards deal coming soon but decline to provide details
13/7/2023
D.C. lawyer suspended for practicing law in Maryland without license
13/7/2023
$40M set for cannabis business owners in communities hurt by criminalization
12/7/2023
Report: Equity law in Montgomery County closing the pay gap
12/7/2023
Memo: Md. 529 officials, board were on different page on plan changes
11/7/2023
No fingerprints or leads from cocaine found at White House, Secret Service says
13/7/2023
Former police chief who defended himself at trial convicted of conspiracy in Jan[...]
13/7/2023
Former Trump supporter who got caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox [...]
13/7/2023
ChatGPT maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories
13/7/2023
Expensive court fight over Aretha Franklin’s will provides cautionary tale
13/7/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar