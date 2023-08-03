Southwest Airlines adds service from BWI to Belize

Southwest Airlines Thursday announced the air carrier added new nonstop service on Saturdays between Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Belize.

Beginning March 9, 2024, Southwest, which runs a major East Coast hub out of BWI, will add Belize to its international roster as well as resuming seasonal service from BWI to the Grand Cayman Islands and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico.

Founded in 1971, Southwest operates through 121 airports across 11 countries and served 126 million customers in 2022.