Montgomery County reports lowest non-seasonal June unemployment in decades

The June 2023 preliminary unemployment rate in Montgomery County showed the lowest non-seasonal June rate in more than 30 years at 1.5%, according to information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ State and Local Area Unemployment Statistics series and released Wednesday by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

This key metric is the lowest of any June tracking to 1990. It was also lower than Maryland’s overall rate, which was 1.7%, compared to the Washington MSA at 2.5% and the national average at 3.8%.

Montgomery County employment in the professional, scientific and technical services subsector in May was robust, showing an increase of 2.9% year over year, which is well above the rate of the state and the Washington MSA.

The leisure and hospitality subsector continues to improve, increasing positions by 6% since last May and is now about evenly paced with 2019. Health care and social assistance jobs increased 5.5% year over year, ahead of Maryland, the Washington MSA and the nation.