Md. Municipal League sells longtime property, moves to downtown Annapolis site

Maryland Municipal League (MML) Wednesday announced the sale of its longtime property at 1212 West St. in Annapolis and the move of its headquarters to a new downtown site.

The MML’s former headquarters, a more than 7,500-square-foot building, was sold to the Chesapeake Conservancy for $2.5 million. The property had been the MML’s headquarters for more than three decades and will now be named the Earl Conservation Center.

The new headquarters, at 45-47 State Circle, is just steps away from the Maryland State House. Terms of that lease were not disclosed.

John Gallagher, Shane Denman and Justin Mullen of real estate agency Hyatt Commercial orchestrated the transactions, representing MML as the seller in the property sale while also securing its new office lease.