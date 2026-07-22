MD gains 900 jobs in June, estimates show

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According to employment estimates released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm employment in Maryland rose by 900 jobs in June, the state’s department of labor announced.

Over the first half of 2026, Maryland added 17,800 total jobs for 0.64% growth rate – which outpaces the national 0.35% employment growth rate, department of labor officials said, citing BLS estimates.

BLS data also indicates that Maryland’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.3%. The state’s labor force participation rate remained at 63.9%, a release says. Additionally, BLS revised preliminary estimates of Maryland employment in May down by 1,100 jobs, bringing the total gain to 4,000 jobs for that month.

“BLS data suggests “the state’s economy is resilient,” a Maryland Department of Labor statement says.

According to state officials, the sectors that experienced the largest estimated employment gains in June were government (net gain of 300 federal jobs; gain of 1,000 jobs in state and local government); private educational services (1,100); professional, scientific and technical services (1,100); other services (600); and healthcare and social assistance (600).

Conversely, the sectors with the largest estimated losses last month were transportation, warehousing and utilities (loss of 1,900 jobs); manufacturing (loss of 700); retail trade (loss of 600); wholesale trade (loss of 400); and administrative and support and waste management and remediation (loss of 400), according to the Maryland Department of Labor.