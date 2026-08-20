One MD town is in the running for Hallmark Channel’s next Christmas movie

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Lights, camera, action!

The small Eastern Shore town of Berlin has the chance to be the star of a brand-new Hallmark movie.

Twenty-five towns, including Berlin, have been selected as finalists for Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest, a national competition run by the Hallmark Channel to find the town that best captures the spirit of Christmas.

Now, its up to the public to decide who wins.

“Well, Town of Berlin … WE DID IT,” Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. “Berlin has made it to the top 25 for Hallmark Channel’s Merriest Christmas Towns contest! We are the only town in Maryland!”

Tyndall said that while Berlin may not be Fletcher’s Grove or Cordinia, a fictional Hallmark town and kingdom, it would be the perfect setting for a Hallmark Channel movie, especially during the holiday season.

An excerpt from the town’s contest entry says the following:

“If Christmas had a hometown, we think it would feel a lot like Berlin, Maryland.

“For more than 150 years, our historic downtown has been a place where traditions are treasured and neighbors become family. Christmas isn’t just a season here. It’s part of who we are.

“We’d be honored to welcome Hallmark to Berlin, where the lights are beautiful, the traditions are genuine, and every visitor leaves feeling like they’ve come home.”

To vote, visit merriestchristmastownscontest.hallmarkchannel.com. One submission is allowed per person per day. Voters will be required to verify their email address to ensure their selection is counted.

Berlin is no stranger to being in the limelight. The town was also the primary filming location for the 1999 romantic comedy “Runaway Bride” and the 2002 fantasy-drama “Tuck Everlasting,” two film favorites.

Reporting by Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.