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The Daily Record announces 2026 Reader Rankings winners

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The Daily Record announces 2026 Reader Rankings winners

The Daily Record announces 2026 Reader Rankings winners

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The 2026 winners in The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings have been announced.

is a three-part process. We asked our readers and website visitors to nominate and select their favorites in Education, Finance/Accounting/Insurance Providers, General Business/Business Services, Health Care, Law and Legal Services, Real Estate and Technology.

In May, we received more than 3,200 nominations across a variety of categories. The top five companies advanced to the voting round that was held in July. More than 16,700 votes were cast by our readers and website visitors.

Now, the winners in each category have been announced. The top winner in each category will be revealed during a series of video rollouts on Oct. 5-9. Videos will be posted online and shared via our social media channels and newsletters.

Winners will also be highlighted in a special section that will be published on Oct. 20.

See the full list of winners here.

Tags: events, Reader Rankings, awards
Tags: events, Reader Rankings, awards

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