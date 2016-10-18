Quantcast
Don't Miss

Editorial Advisory Board: An alarming threat

By: Editorial Advisory Board October 18, 2016

In a slap to journalists everywhere, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake recently banished WYPR-FM City Hall reporter P. Kenneth Burns from weekly press conferences that follow Wednesday meetings of the Board of Estimates. Burns’s crime? He was doing his job. As a lame duck, perhaps the mayor assumed that her effrontery to Burns would go unnoticed. Her ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo