Hogan announces environmental initiatives in advance of session

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 3, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday announced initiatives that would pump nearly $65 million in state funding into environmental programs promoting clean energy and jobs and tax credits for electric cars. Hogan's announcement, coming a week before the start of the 2017 session, laid out some of the governor's environmental priorities. It also sets the stage ...

