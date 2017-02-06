Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. ethics committee won’t disclose outside counsel details

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 6, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The costs of hiring a lawyer as part of ethics inquiry involving Del. Dan K. Morhaim, D-Baltimore County, remain secret under a confidentiality requirement that protects the work of the Maryland Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics. State officials have repeatedly declined to name the attorney or firm hired or the financial arrangements. An assistant attorney general ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo