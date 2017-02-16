Quantcast
Don't Miss

Doctor-aided suicide called personal right, mercy killing at House hearing

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 16, 2017

A bill to allow terminally ill adults access to lethal doses of medicine draws praise from leading civil rights group but scorn from advocates for the disabled.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo