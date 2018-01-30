Quantcast

Md. Democrats propose lock box for education funding

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Democratic legislators Tuesday proposed amending the state constitution that will dedicate the state's portion of casino revenues to education. Under the proposal, the state would still fund education by a formula that increases annually through the general fund. The proposed amendment requires that the roughly $500 million annually that comes to the state from ...

