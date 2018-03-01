Quantcast

Ex-colleague says Md. delegate engaged in inappropriate ‘touching’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 1, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A former state lawmaker is publicly accusing a sitting member of the House of Delegates of "touching younger women in uncomfortable ways." Former Del Saqib Ali, D-Montgomery, made the allegations against Del. Charles E. Barkley, D-Montgomery, in a public Facebook discussion about sexual harassment policies in the Maryland General Assembly. Barkley, in an interview Thursday, ...

