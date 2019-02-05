Quantcast

Franchot, lawmakers at war over bills to change alcohol oversight

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 5, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Comptroller Peter Franchot is vowing a war on Democrats over a bill that would limit his authority and another that could threaten his ability to remain in his job. His sharp words and an equally sharp response from lawmakers comes on the heels of three bills introduced by Sen. Ben Kramer, D-Montgomery. The bills ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo