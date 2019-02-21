Shelley Romano and Amanda Good | UHY

Shelley Romano was promoted to principal and Amanda Good to senior accountant with UHY LLP, a national CPA firm with offices in Columbia and Frederick.

Romano has more than 35 years of experience providing accounting and tax services to a variety of clients, including auto dealerships, commercial real estate partnerships, manufacturing and distribution companies and family-owned businesses. She joined UHY in 2018 as part of the firm’s merger with bgr CPAs. Shelley chairs the auction committee for the annual Taste of Howard County for the Gilchrist Center.

Good joined the firm in 2016. She provides attestation and assurance services to companies in a variety of industries, specializing in not-for-profits. Amanda is a regular volunteer at the Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn. She earned an BBA from the University of Oklahoma.