Quantcast

Planning enterprises aplenty

By: Joe Nathanson March 29, 2019

As someone with a background in city and regional planning, I suppose I should be gratified to learn of the many planning enterprises now underway in our area. Certainly, the American Planning Association and kindred professional groups serving city planners, urban designers, civil engineers, traffic analysts and so on should welcome the many opportunities for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo