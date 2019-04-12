Quantcast

AG charges loan businesses with consumer protection violations

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 12, 2019

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General charged several businesses earlier this month with making unlicensed and predatory loans that put consumers at risk of losing their vehicles. The charges, announced Friday, allege Cash-N-Go Inc. and related businesses offered "title loans" — short-term, high-interest loans secured by consumers' vehicles — at rates more than 10 times the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo