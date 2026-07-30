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Bar counsel opposes MD congressional candidate Robin Ficker’s reinstatement

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Bar counsel opposes MD congressional candidate Robin Ficker’s reinstatement

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Robin Ficker, shown at a "Reopen Maryland" rally in 2020, has been the subject of numerous disciplinary actions from the Maryland Court of Appeals. (The Daily Record/Bryan P. Sears)

Bar counsel opposes MD congressional candidate Robin Ficker’s reinstatement

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Maryland’s Attorney Grievance Commission pushed back against Robin Ficker’s bid to have his law license reinstated, writing that the Republican nominee for the state’s failed to adequately protect his former clients’ interests after he was disbarred in 2022.

Arguing that Ficker, 83, has not “demonstrated that he possesses the requisite honesty and integrity to practice law,” Bar Counsel Tom DeGonia wrote Friday in opposition to the perennial candidate’s petition for reinstatement.

DeGonia alleged that the former attorney mischaracterized his disbarment to his clients in a March 2022 letter in which Ficker, then a candidate for governor, wrote that he had “retired from the practice of law as per an Order made by the Maryland Court of Appeals,” which became known as the later that year.

Ficker also failed to provide the state’s bar counsel with his former clients’ phone numbers or docket references for their matters, as is required within 15 days of an attorney’s disbarment or suspension, DeGonia wrote, adding that the former state delegate had supplied a list of names and addresses of clients.

DeGonia wrote that Ficker “has failed to demonstrate that he recognizes the wrongfulness and the seriousness of the professional misconduct for which he was disbarred” and referenced the prior commitments to reform after his previous suspensions and saying the “same failures persisted in his practice” until his disbarment.

“Petitioner, again, only offers his assurances,” DeGonia wrote.

William C. Brennan Jr. of Greenbelt-based Brennan McKenna & Lawlor, Chtd. is representing Ficker in the reinstatement matter. He and Ficker did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday.

The state’s highest court disbarred Ficker in 2022 after he failed to appear at a district court trial, but the seven judges also pointed to the seven other disciplinary actions he’d faced for professional misconduct.

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Ficker, a legendary sports heckler who has been working as a real estate broker since his disbarment, filed his petition for reinstatement last month after media outlets declared him the winner of the District 6 Republican primary. He said he had learned from his mistakes and committed to “endeavor to maintain the highest standards of the legal profession,” including by purchasing case management software to ensure he isn’t overbooked.

In November, Ficker will face off against incumbent Democratic Rep. . He is also the co-author of a proposed charter amendment aiming to limit county spending that may appear on local ballots in the general election.

Tags: Tom DeGonia, 6th Congressional District, Montgomery County, April McClain Delaney, maryland supreme court, Robin Ficker, Bar Counsel, Attorney Grievance Commission

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Tags: Bar Counsel, maryland supreme court, Tom DeGonia, Attorney Grievance Commission, April McClain Delaney, Robin Ficker, 6th Congressional District, Montgomery County

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