Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore’s pollution lawsuit against Coke, Pepsi dismissed

Home >Environment >

Baltimore’s pollution lawsuit against Coke, Pepsi dismissed

Harbor trash near Tide point floating in the water. MF Digital 5/18/00.

Trash floats in Baltimore's harbor near Tide Point. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

Baltimore’s pollution lawsuit against Coke, Pepsi dismissed

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:

Baltimore’s lawsuit against Pepsi, Coca-Cola and other companies over single-use plastic pollution was dismissed last week, marking the latest defeat after the Maryland Supreme Court earlier this year significantly limited how governments can use the public nuisance doctrine.

The city sued seven corporations in June 2024 for their alleged contribution to pollution, arguing littering plastic bottles and wrappers causes to seep into the city’s soil and waterways, harming public health and decreasing the tax base.

The defendants were PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, two Frito-Lay entities, W.R. Grace, Mercury Plastics MD, Adell Plastics and Polymershapes Baltimore.

“Here, the Plaintiff is requesting the expansion of public nuisance law to impose responsibility on the Defendants for consumers misusing their lawful products and contaminating the streets, waterways and drinking water,” wrote Audrey Carrión, chief judge and administrative judge of the , in a July 23 order.

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR:

“Maryland law does not permit public nuisance liability based on such indirect and generalized societal effects that arguably can go on in perpetuity.”

The law firm Weil, which represented PepsiCo, described the ruling as a “significant victory.”

A spokesperson for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott stated, “We are disappointed in the court’s ruling and are evaluating our options going forward.”

Carrión last July dismissed most claims in the case, including all of those against the plastics companies. But she waited to rule on the public nuisance claims, pending the Maryland Supreme Court’s ruling in a key case that tested public nuisance law.

In March, the state’s high court issued two rulings limiting the public nuisance doctrine.

It ruled that the lawful distribution of opioids does not count as a public nuisance in a case brought by against pharmacy benefit managers and drug distributors. It also dismissed lawsuits by Baltimore and two other local governments against Big Oil companies for their role in climate change.

The rulings had immediate impacts on Baltimore.

In April, the Maryland Supreme Court vacated Baltimore’s $152 million verdict against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. The city then dropped the lawsuit but can keep the hundreds of millions it won in pretrial settlements. And after a jury returned a historic $62 million verdict against a gun seller last summer, the city reached a $2 million settlement with the company in April.

Tags: maryland supreme court, Environment, Baltimore City Circuit Court, pollution, public nuisance, microplastics, environmental law, Anne Arundel County, Brandon Scott, Baltimore

Related Articles

Tags: environmental law, public nuisance, pollution, Brandon Scott, maryland supreme court, Environment, microplastics, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City Circuit Court, Baltimore

Related Articles

Related Content

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Split court affirms convictions of St. Mary’s County man accused of raping daughter

The convictions of a St. Mary’s County man accused of raping his daughter split the Maryland Supreme Court fou […]

July 29, 2026

Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. (File photo)

MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

The companies behind Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland blamed a promotions vendor for selling it leather bags that […]

July 29, 2026

isabel-cumming-july-2026

Baltimore’s former top lawyer supports inspector general in records dispute with mayor, but judge still…

Former Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis supported Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming as she fights […]

July 28, 2026

This image is of the final development of the Chirisa Technology Park's data-center campus in southeastern Chesterfield County, Virginia. (USA TODAY Network)

Frederick data center: MD Supreme Court explains why it blocked referendum

The Maryland Supreme Court published its reasoning for blocking a referendum that would have allowed Frederick […]

July 28, 2026

Ekiben's location in Hampden. The local Asian fusion favorite has three locations in Baltimore and just opened a fourth location in Frederick.

Baltimore’s Ekiben sued over copyright to ‘Space Jam’ theme

The music publisher that owns the rights to the “Space Jam” theme sued Baltimore Asian fusion staple Ekiben ov […]

July 24, 2026

The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, on May 10, 2023. (USA TODAY Network)

Man detained by ICE outside Baltimore school must be released, judge says

A judge ordered for the release of a man who was taken into custody by ICE outside a Baltimore elementary scho […]

July 23, 2026

Editors Picks

Harbor trash near Tide point floating in the water. MF Digital 5/18/00.

Baltimore’s pollution lawsuit against Coke, Pepsi dismissed

29/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Split court affirms convictions of St. Mary’s County man accused of raping dau[...]

29/7/2026
Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. (File photo)

MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

29/7/2026
This file photo shows a Maryland Transit Administration bus. (The Daily Record)

MTA administrator resigns; former delegate to fill role

28/7/2026
isabel-cumming-july-2026

Baltimore’s former top lawyer supports inspector general in records dispute wi[...]

28/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Colt Gray enters the Barrow County Courthouse, in Winder, Georgia, on Dec. 9, 2025. (Mike Stewart/Pool via REUTERS)

Teenage school shooter in Georgia is sentenced to life without parole

29/7/2026
Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, New York, on Sept. 6, 2024. (REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo)

Trump asks Supreme Court to throw out E. Jean Carroll’s $83M verdict

29/7/2026
A general aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline on Jan 3, 2016. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect)

US judge blocks Houston’s minority contracting program

29/7/2026
A mail-in voting drop box is seen near the early voting site at Towson University in June 2026. (Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)

Courts issue conflicting rulings on Trump executive order restricting vote-by-ma[...]

29/7/2026
Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is shown for sale in a grocery store in San Diego, July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

28/7/2026