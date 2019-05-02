Quantcast

Bowing to pressure and investigations, Baltimore Mayor Pugh quits

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 2, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has resigned, capping weeks of turmoil in City Hall and amid multiple investigations into whether the hundreds of thousands of dollars she pocketed in book sales were linked to her jobs in public office. Her attorney, Steven Silverman, made the announcement during a news conference at his firm’s downtown offices on Thursday. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo