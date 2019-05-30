Quantcast

Rules change aims to prevent unknowing debtors from facing arrest

Notices from creditors must describe risk of 'body attachments'

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 30, 2019

The Court of Appeals enacted a piece of consumer debt collection reform earlier this month when it made it harder to have someone arrested for failing to show up at a hearing. After a judgment is issued, creditors can request a "body attachment" be issued for a debtor who fails to appear for a hearing on their assets. ...

