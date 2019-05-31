Quantcast

Md. lawmakers say appointments to handgun permit board won’t save it

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 31, 2019

Sponsors of vetoed legislation abolishing the Handgun Permit Review Board praised the qualifications of three new appointments to that panel but say it’s unlikely the board will survive. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican in his second term, announced five candidates to the five-member panel created in 1972. Sen. Pam Beidle and Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, sponsors of identical ...

