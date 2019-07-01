Kara Deoliveira | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has promoted Kara Deoliveira to assistant vice president of interior design.

Deoliveira has worked with the company since 2013 and was formerly director of interior design.

Deoliveira will continue in her role overseeing the company’s in-house Interior design and space planning department.

Her responsibilities include formulating and executing custom-designed space plans that meet the needs of clients that have leased space with St. John Properties, in addition to those expanding their space requirements within the portfolio. This includes generating input from the client, designing a feasible plan that solves the particular real estate challenge, maintaining budgets and time constraints and interacting with third-party vendors when selecting build-out materials.