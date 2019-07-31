Quantcast

Property management firm, owner ordered to repay $2.5M

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor July 31, 2019

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh's Consumer Protection Division has settled charges against a Montgomery County property management company and its owner, both accused of taking nearly $2.5 million from homeowner and condominium associations. Jason Barry Oseroff of Olney and Evergreen Management LLC of Silver Spring must pay all the money the company owes consumers and pay ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo